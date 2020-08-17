Pranab Mukherjee's condition continues to remain critical; being monitored closely

Pranab Mukherjee's condition still critical

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 17 2020, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 11:38 ist
The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to remain critical on Monday, according to the latest bulletin from the hospital. 

"His vital and clinical parameters are stable. He is on ventilatory support and is being closely monitored," the Army Hospital said in a statement. 

Mukherjee underwent life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10 and has been on ventilator support since. He has also tested positive for Covid-19.

