Pranab Mukherjee's condition continues to remain critical; being monitored closely

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee continued to remain critical on Monday, according to the latest bulletin from the hospital.

"His vital and clinical parameters are stable. He is on ventilatory support and is being closely monitored," the Army Hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee underwent life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10 and has been on ventilator support since. He has also tested positive for Covid-19.