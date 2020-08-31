Pranab Mukherjee's health condition declines, still in deep coma, says hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's medical condition declined on Monday, the hospital said in the latest bulletin.

The 84-year-old is in septic shock due to his lung infection. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support.

"There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support," the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and was operated upon the same day for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for Covid-19 during his admission. He later developed a lung infection and had a renal dysfunction.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012-2017.