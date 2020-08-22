Pranab Mukherjee's health condition remains unchanged

There was no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee and his vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support, the hospital said on Saturday.

Doctors said attending to the 84-year-old said he is being treated for respiratory infection and continues to be on ventilatory support.

"The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for a respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support," the hospital said ina statement.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain.

He was also tested positive for Covid-19. Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same. His health parameters are being closely monitored by a team of specialists at the hospital.

Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.