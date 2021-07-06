Pray from your home, SC tells those keen on Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to permit Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in any districts of Odisha other than Puri. The top court gave its approval to the Naveen Patnaik government's decision to restrict the annual Rath Yatra in view of the Covid-19 situation.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana, and Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy dismissed a batch of petitions, which questioned the Odisha government's decision.

"We hope God will allow these rituals next year," the bench said.

The state government had allowed the Rath Yatra only in Puri with strict Covid restrictions and protocol.

As a batch of pleas wanted Rath Yatra in other districts, the CJI said, "If you want to pray, you can do it from your home. I also wanted to go to Puri, but I could not in last one and half years."

"We don't want to interfere with the Odisha government's decision. I am also feeling bad, but I can't help you," the CJI added.

In June, the Odisha government had said the Rath Yatra will be held on July 12 only in Puri, following guidelines issued by the top court last year, while banning it in all other places of the state.

During the hearing, the Odisha government submitted before the top court that it would be impossible for it to ensure that strict Covid protocol in thousands of temples across the state.

On June 23, the Orissa High Court declined to entertain five petitions seeking permission to hold the festival of Rath Yatra in Kendrapara and Bargarh districts.

Last year, the top court had permitted the Rath Yatra on the condition that there would be no public attendance and all entry points into Puri remained closed.

The court had then ordered that each of the three chariots, would be pulled by not more than 500 people who were required to test negative for Covid-19.

"Last year few people died, this year may people died (in view of Covid) We hope God will allows us these rituals next year,” the bench, dismissing the applications.