Prayers offered in Uttarakhand temples for speedy recovery of PM Modi's mother

Heeraben was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre here on Wednesday morning due to some health issues

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Dec 29 2022, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 18:35 ist
Heeraben Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prayers were offered by priests in various temples across Uttarakhand on Thursday for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ailing mother Heeraben.

Temples where such prayers were offered included Omkareshwar temple, Ukhimath where the idol of Lord Kedar is worshipped during winter, Nrisingh temple, Joshimath and Yog Badri, Pandukeshwar, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman Ajendra Ajay said.

Also Read | Condition of PM Modi's mother Heeraben improving, says family

Vishwanath Mandir, Guptkashi, the famous Kalimath temple, Trijuginarayan and Marketeshwar temple in Makkumath were the other temples where such prayers were organised, he said.

Narendra Modi
India News
Uttarakhand

