Pregnant woman among 27 new coronavirus cases as Jammu & Kashmir crosses 500 mark

Jammu and Kashmir continued to see a spike in COVID-19 cases with 27 people testing positive on Sunday taking the total of confirmed patients to 523. Among the new 27 cases is a pregnant mother, a health worker and a minor girl.

“Update- Total cases now 523. But dont let this number daunt you. This includes 137 recoveries too. Total Active positive cases are 380. We will keep doing aggressive testing and strict containment. And you have to support by #Stayingathome (sic),” J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, tweeted.

All the 27 cases reported today are from Kashmir, while no fresh COVID-19 case was reported in Jammu region. Among 27 cases reported on Sunday, nine are from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district followed by Bandipora with eight, Baramulla seven, Srinagar two and Kupwara one.

Earlier this week, between April 16 and 21, the number of COVID-19 cases reported daily stayed uniform in J&K. With 12 to 14 cases reported for six consecutive days, the “somewhat flattening curve” has taken an upward direction in the past five days. In the past five days, 143 samples have tested positive in J&K.

On April 25, all 42 cases were from Kashmir division which was the highest single day rise to COVID-19 toll in J&K till date. Kashmir has reached 466 cases, while Jammu division had 57 cases.

While 137 patients have recovered, six have died due to the disease.Till date, 66,343 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 6,324 people in home-quarantine, including facilities operated by the government, 263 in hospital quarantine, 376 in hospital isolation and 10,974 under home surveillance.

Besides, 48,400 people have completed their surveillance period, officials said.