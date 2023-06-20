Pregnant woman killed, husband and son injured as truck hits motorbike

Pregnant woman killed as truck hits motorbike

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad (UP),
  • Jun 20 2023, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 01:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A pregnant woman was killed while her husband and minor son were severally injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck here, officials said on Monday.

The deceased, Ranjana (30), was six-month pregnant, the officials said, adding her husband Amit Kumar and son Devansh (11) sustained injuries.

The family was returning from the Brij Ghat on Sunday night when their motorcycle was hit by the speeding truck. The motorbike collided with the road divider. 

The woman and the minor boy were not wearing helmets, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Ravi Kumar said police are trying to nab the driver on the basis of the truck's registration number.

India News
Uttar Pradesh

