Pregnant woman shot at for objecting to loud music

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

The condition of the woman is stated to be critical

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2023, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 21:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 30-year-old woman suffered a miscarriage after she was shot at by her neighbour in northwest Delhi's Siraspur on Monday when she objected to loud music being played by a DJ during a function at his house, police said.

Harish, who fired at the pregnant woman, and his friend Amit, whose gun was used in the commission of the crime, have been arrested, they said.

The condition of the woman is stated to be critical.

At around 12:15 am, a PCR call was received regarding a firing incident in Siraspur, a senior police officer said.

Also Read: US teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit

After reaching the spot, it was found that a woman, Ranju, a resident of Siraspur, was admitted to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh. Doctors at the hospital told police that she had sustained a gunshot injury in her neck and was unfit for giving a statement, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh.

Later, the statement of an eyewitness, the victim's sister-in-law, was recorded.

On Sunday, there was a 'kuan pujan' ceremony for Harish's son and a DJ was playing music during the function. Ranju came out in her balcony and asked Harish, who lives across the street, to stop the music, according to the eyewitness' statement.

Thereafter, Harish took a gun from his friend Amit and opened fire. A bullet hit Ranju, the eyewitness told police.

Harish and Amit have been arrested. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 27 of the Arms Act has been registered against them, the police said.

Harish works as a delivery boy and Amit works at a mobile repair shop, who was pregnant, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Crime
Crimes against women

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Dog invasion delays start of IPL match

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

Why is OPEC cutting oil output?

JioCinema gets record 147 cr views in first IPL weekend

JioCinema gets record 147 cr views in first IPL weekend

Man stabbed to death over no-ball during cricket match

Man stabbed to death over no-ball during cricket match

Mumbai wheelie stunt: 24-year-old biker arrested

Mumbai wheelie stunt: 24-year-old biker arrested

J&K man strangulates minor daughter, then slits throat

J&K man strangulates minor daughter, then slits throat

 