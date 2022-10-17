Preliminary forensic reports rule out rape in Ankita Bhandari murder

Preliminary forensic examination reports of the visceral samples of Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly killed by the owner of a resort where she worked as a receptionist, have ruled out sexual assault, a police officer said on Monday.
Bhandari's murder allegedly by her employer Pulkit Arya, who is the son of a former BJP leader, and his two accomplices, had triggered a massive public outrage with people demanding the hanging of the killers.
Read | Ankita Bhandari murder: SIT finds suite for VIPs at Uttarakhand resort
The reports of the visceral samples did not speak of any sexual assault on her before she was killed, the officer said requesting anonymity. He said new findings support the post-mortem report issued by AIIMS, Rishikesh, which had also ruled out a sexual assault on the victim, he said. Arya and his two accomplices have been put behind bars while the investigation by an SIT into the case is in progress. The probe by the SIT, headed by DIG P Renuka Devi, is nearing its conclusion following which a charge sheet will be filed in the case, the officer said.
The body of Bhandari (19) was recovered from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on September 24.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes
Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine
How firms can handle employees' financial wellness
Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank
Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint
DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image
Singapore mulls insects for human consumption