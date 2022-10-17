Forensics rule out rape in Ankita Bhandari murder

Preliminary forensic reports rule out rape in Ankita Bhandari murder

The reports of the visceral samples did not speak of any sexual assault on her before she was killed, a police officer said

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Oct 17 2022, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 13:08 ist
AAP women protest the killing of Ankita Bhandari. Credit: PTI Photo

Preliminary forensic examination reports of the visceral samples of Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly killed by the owner of a resort where she worked as a receptionist, have ruled out sexual assault, a police officer said on Monday.

Bhandari's murder allegedly by her employer Pulkit Arya, who is the son of a former BJP leader, and his two accomplices, had triggered a massive public outrage with people demanding the hanging of the killers.

Read | Ankita Bhandari murder: SIT finds suite for VIPs at Uttarakhand resort

The reports of the visceral samples did not speak of any sexual assault on her before she was killed, the officer said requesting anonymity. He said new findings support the post-mortem report issued by AIIMS, Rishikesh, which had also ruled out a sexual assault on the victim, he said. Arya and his two accomplices have been put behind bars while the investigation by an SIT into the case is in progress. The probe by the SIT, headed by DIG P Renuka Devi, is nearing its conclusion following which a charge sheet will be filed in the case, the officer said.

The body of Bhandari (19) was recovered from the Chilla canal in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on September 24.

