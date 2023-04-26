Wrestlers vs WFI: Probe needed for FIR, police tell SC

Preliminary probe needed before FIR on sexual harassment allegations of wrestlers: Delhi Police to SC

The SC Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi Police, others on a plea by seven wrestlers seeking FIR against the WFI president

  • Apr 26 2023, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 12:21 ist
WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi Police on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that some kind of preliminary probe was needed before it can proceed with the registration of an FIR over sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, that if the top court felt that an FIR was to be lodged straight away, it may be done.

“We, prima facie feel, that there was a need to conduct a preliminary investigation before the registration of the FIR,” the top law officer said.

Mehta said let an impression not be created that the FIR has not been registered despite the court asking for it.

The bench took note of the submissions of Mehta and said Delhi Police may put forth its views on registration of the FIR on April 24 when the plea of wrestlers will be heard.

The top court on Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi Police and others on a plea by seven women wrestlers seeking registration of an FIR against the WFI president over allegations of sexual harassment, saying the matter is "serious" and requires its consideration.

Several national award winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here demanding the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

The top wrestlers, who have won medals for the nation in various international events, said they would continue to press for a proper investigation into their allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes.

