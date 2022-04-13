Preparations begin for PM Modi's proposed visit to Badrinath-Kedarnath

Preparations begin for PM's Badrinath-Kedarnath visit

  Apr 13 2022
  updated: Apr 13 2022
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: AFP Photo

The authorities began preparations on Wednesday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Badrinath and Kedarnath temples next month.

Modi is likely to visit the two Himalayan temples after they reopen in May after remaining closed for six months during the winter.

This year the Chardham Yatra will begin on May 3 with the opening of the doors of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath will open on May 6 and May 8 respectively.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana held a meeting with officials regarding the proposed visit of the prime minister and asked them to make alternative arrangements for helicopter landing in Gauchar in case there is inclement weather or similar reasons during his visit.

Khurana also gave necessary instructions to the officials regarding security and cleanliness measures in Gauchar in view of the prime minister's visit.

