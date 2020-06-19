'Plan to set up COVID testing labs in all UP districts'

Prepare plan to set up COVID-19 testing labs in all districts: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 19 2020, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 12:31 ist
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prepare a plan for setting up COVID-19 testing labs in all districts of the state.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The chief minister gave the instructions during a meeting with nodal officers of 11 coronavirus-hit districts including Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar late on Thursday night, an official release said on Friday.

The chief minister sought from the officials a detailed work plan for setting up the labs in all the districts of the state, the release said.

The chief minister held a video conferencing with nodal officers of 11 districts including Meerut, Agra, Firozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bulandshahar, Jhansi and Basti besides Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad and reviewed the situation there, the release said.

Adityanath had appointed the nodal officers to better evaluate the situation in each of the districts. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Goodbye clean air, pollution is back

Goodbye clean air, pollution is back

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

 