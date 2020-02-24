Present generation 'lucky' to witness construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath on Sunday described the country's present generation as a "lucky" one for being part of the struggle for having a Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya and being witness to its construction.

The chief minister made the remark during his first visit to the temple town after the September 9 verdict of the Supreme Court last year on the Ayodhya dispute that resolved the centuries-old tangle and subsequent setting up of a trust by the central government to oversee the construction of the temple.

The chief minister was here to inaugurate a health fair, Mukhya Mantri Aarogya Mela, at Suraj Kund in Darshan Nagar area of Faizabad.

Addressing a gathering of Hindu seers after inaugurating the Health Fair, Aditynath said, "Many generations perished in the struggle for the Ram Janambhoomi in last 500 years, but our generation is lucky as we have been the part of the Ram Janambhoomi struggle and we will see the Ram Mandir coming up."

Commenting on the apex court's verdict over the Ayodhya dispute, the chief minister said, "The Supreme Court has shown its judicial power to the world by its verdict over the issue of Ram Mandir."

The chief minister also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government "for delivering what he promised" including nullification of Article 370 and revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"I always told saints of Ayodhya to have trust in Prime Minister Modi as under his leadership, we will achieve our goal of having a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya."

"Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is emerging as a power in the world. The prime minister abrogated Article 370 and prohibited the practice of triple talaq," he said.

"He also amended the Citizenship law to create a completely transparent system of giving shelter to the suffering humanity of the world, and under his strong leadership, a way has been paved for the construction of grand temple of Bhagvan Shri Ram in Ayodhya," the chief minister added.

In Ayodhya, Adityanath also visited the residence of a Dalit community man, Mahaveer, with whom he had lunch when he had come to the temple town during 2019 Lok Sabha elections after being banned by the Election Commission from electioneering.

"When I was banned by the Election commission, I came to visit Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya, where Mahaveer invited me to his house."

"Mahaveer showed me his four-room pucca house built under Pradhan Mantri Aawaas Yojna, before this he had a Kuccha house," he said.