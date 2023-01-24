President Murmu to address nation on Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of Republic Day

The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs on the entire national network of All India Radio, a statement said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 24 2023, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 21:06 ist
President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI File Photo

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Wednesday on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, her maiden speech on the occasion.

"The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR), and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version," according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

It will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs onwards on its regional networks.

