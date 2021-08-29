President inaugurates Ramayan conclave in Ayodhya

President Kovind inaugurates Ramayan conclave in Ayodhya

Kovind emphasised on the importance of Lord Ram in the context of the city

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 29 2021, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 14:34 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday visited the temple town of Ayodhya and inaugurated a Ramayan conclave in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.

Emphasising on the importance of Lord Ram in the context of the city, the President said, "Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya. Ayodhya exists where there is Ram. Lord Ram resides permanently in this city, and hence in the true sense, this place is Ayodhya."

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh were also present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ram Nath Kovind
Ayodhya
Ramayana
Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Put your mental health first

Put your mental health first

Melodies for maladies

Melodies for maladies

The great Indian protein rush

The great Indian protein rush

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

DH Toon | 'Pipe dreams'

DH Toon | 'Pipe dreams'

 