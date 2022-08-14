President Murmu quotes iconic Kannada poet Kuvempu, calls on youth to make total sacrifice for India

President Droupadi Murmu Sunday quoted iconic Kannada poet Kuvempu in her first address to the nation on Independence Day eve to urge the youth to make a total sacrifice for the motherland and upliftment of fellow citizens, as they intend to build the country of 2047.

"The great nationalist poet Kuvempu, who enriched Indian literature through Kannada language, had written: Naanu aliwe, Neenu aliwe/ Namma elubugal mele/ Mooduvudu – Mooduvudu/ Navabharatda leele (I will pass/ So will you/ But on our bones will arise/ The great tale of a new India)," Murmu quoted Kuvempu as she concluded her address.

She said it was a clarion call of the nationalist poet for making a total sacrifice for the motherland and upliftment of fellow citizens. "To follow these ideals is my special appeal to the youth of the country who are going to build the India of 2047," she said.

"Our beloved country has given us everything we have in our life. We should pledge to give everything we can for the sake of safety, security, progress and prosperity of our country. Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India," Murmu said.

Popularly known as Kuvempu, Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa died at the age of 90 in 1994 and is widely regarded as the greatest Kannada poet of the 20th century. A Padma Vibhushan and Jnanpith winner, his work as a playwright, novelist and critic is also well known.

The Karnataka government had in 1964 honoured him with the title 'Rashtrakavi' (National Poet).