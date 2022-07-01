President greets nation on Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

President Ram Nath Kovind greets nation on Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

The nine-day yatra (pulling of chariots) of Lord Jagannath will begin later on Friday in Odisha’s Puri

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 01 2022, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 12:34 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted people on the occasion of the 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity of all.

The nine-day yatra (pulling of chariots) of Lord Jagannath will begin later on Friday in Odisha’s Puri. Similar yatras will be taken out in other parts of the country.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. I wish that with the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, there should be happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life,” Kovind tweeted in Hindi. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ram Nath Kovind
Jagannath Rath Yatra
India News
Odisha

What's Brewing

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

 