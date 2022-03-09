Pretty flyover pillars will not solve traffic mess: Omar Abdullah

Pretty flyover pillars won't solve traffic mess: Omar

Expressing his disappointment over traffic management in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said painting pretty flyover pillars will not solve the mess on roads.

No new infrastructure was being created to solve "one of the biggest" problems in the city, he pointed out.

“One of the biggest problems in Srinagar city these days is traffic management. I haven't seen any meaningful steps being taken and no new infrastructure being invested in after the Rambagh flyover was completed,” Omar said in a tweet.

