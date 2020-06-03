'Congress govt responsible for Indore COVID-19 spread'

Previous Congress govt responsible for Indore coronavirus spread: Madhya Pradesh BJP leader

  • Jun 03 2020, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 01:25 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya on Tuesday alleged that the erstwhile Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was responsible for the spread of coronavirus in Indore, which has emerged as one of the worst- affected districts in the country.

The BJP general secretary said the previous Kamal Nath government failed to implement the advisory issued by the Centre to medically examine air travellers at international airports in the state.

"The advisory also directed that air passengers who demonstrated coronavirus-like symptoms be quarantined. But, the previous state government did not act upon it, causing a bit of disturbance in Indore, which is under control now," he told reporters here.

He was responding to a query on state health department's additional chief secretary Mohammed Suleiman's statement that the coronavirus infection had made inroads into Indore as early as February this year before spreading to other locations.

Vijaywargiya also expressed confidence that the ruling BJP would win bypolls to all the 24 assembly seats.

The schedule for the byelections is yet to be announced.

To a question, Vijaywargiya said that Congress' bid to rope in poll strategist Prashant Kishor for the by-polls would fail to yield results.

Indore district has so far reported 3,570 COVID-19 cases and 138 deaths.

