Previous governments ignored villages as they weren’t vote banks: PM Modi

Modi said the BJP-led government has changed the situation and pumped in huge grants to panchayats

PTI
PTI, Rewa (MP),
  • Apr 24 2023, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 14:35 ist
PM Narendra Modi addresses the National Panchayat Raj Day event, in Rewa. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said previous governments ignored villages as they were not vote banks.

Addressing a public event in Rewa on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi said the BJP-led government has changed the situation and pumped in huge grants to panchayats.

“Earlier governments hesitated to spend money for villages as they were not vote bank in themselves. That is why they were ignored. “Many political parties were running their ‘shops’ by dividing village folks,” Modi said.

Also Read | Congress workers detained ahead of Modi's Kochi visit

The BJP has ended this injustice meted out to villages and opened our treasury chest for their development, he said.

The PM said his government has opened bank accounts of over 40 crore people in villages under Jan Dhan scheme.

At the event, Modi also laid foundation stones for various railway projects in Madhya Pradesh.

Narendra Modi
India News
Rewa
Panchayat Raj
villages
Jan Dhan scheme
Madhya Pradesh

