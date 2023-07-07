Prime Minister Modi flags off two Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister Modi flags off two Vande Bharat trains

The Gorakhpur–Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya, improving connectivity and giving a fillip to tourism in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI
PTI, Gorakhpur ,
  • Jul 07 2023, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 17:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and the Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express trains.

At an event here, he also laid the foundation stone of the Rs 498-crore Gorakhpur railway station redevelopment project.

While the Gorakhpur–Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya, improving connectivity and giving a fillip to tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat train will improve connectivity to places such as Jodhpur, Abu Road and Ahmedabad.

