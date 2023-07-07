Prime Minister Modi flags off two Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and the Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express trains.

At an event here, he also laid the foundation stone of the Rs 498-crore Gorakhpur railway station redevelopment project.

While the Gorakhpur–Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya, improving connectivity and giving a fillip to tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat train will improve connectivity to places such as Jodhpur, Abu Road and Ahmedabad.