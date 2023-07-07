Prime Minister Modi flags off two Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and the Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express trains.
At an event here, he also laid the foundation stone of the Rs 498-crore Gorakhpur railway station redevelopment project.
While the Gorakhpur–Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will pass through Ayodhya, improving connectivity and giving a fillip to tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat train will improve connectivity to places such as Jodhpur, Abu Road and Ahmedabad.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint
Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps
Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago
'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC
Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce
Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket
Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases
Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7