Prime minister Narendra Modi greets people on Buddha Purnima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Friday.
Devouts believe that the founder of Buddhism was born on this day. He also received enlightenment and attained 'mahaparnirvana', a religious term for his passing away, on this day.
Modi tweeted, "Greetings of Buddha Purnima. May the ideals of Lord Buddha keep showing light and giving strength to us all."
Greetings on Buddha Purnima. May the ideals of Lord Buddha keep showing light and giving strength to us all. pic.twitter.com/F7U7TiZuOS
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2023
