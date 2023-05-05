Prime minister Narendra Modi greets people on Buddha Purnima

PM Modi greets people on Buddha Purnima

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2023, 11:59 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 13:44 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Friday.

Devouts believe that the founder of Buddhism was born on this day. He also received enlightenment and attained 'mahaparnirvana', a religious term for his passing away, on this day.

Modi tweeted, "Greetings of Buddha Purnima. May the ideals of Lord Buddha keep showing light and giving strength to us all."

