Prime Minister pays tributes to Lachit Borphukan

Prime Minister pays tributes to Lachit Borphukan

Assam celebrates Lachit Diwas on November 24 in an ode to Borphukan's valour and heroism.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 24 2021, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 16:21 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Lachit Borphukan, a celebrated warrior, saying he is widely remembered as the torchbearer of valour, honour and the upholder of the splendid culture of Assam.

Assam celebrates Lachit Diwas on November 24 in an ode to Borphukan's valour and heroism.

"Today, on Lachit Diwas, I pay tributes to the brave Lachit Borphukan. He is widely remembered as the torchbearer of valour, honour and the upholder of the splendid culture of Assam," Modi said in a tweet.

"He (Borphukan) remained committed to the ideals of equality, justice and dignity for all," the prime minister said.

Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam.

The battle of Saraighat was fought on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati.

Watch the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Narendra Modi
Assam

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

 