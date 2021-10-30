Principal hangs 5-yr-old upside down from balcony; held

Principal hangs 5-year-old boy upside down from balcony for eating ‘gol gappas’; held

A video of the shocking incident has gone viral on social media

PTI
PTI, Mirzapur (UP),
  • Oct 30 2021, 07:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 07:44 ist
Scared by the shocking treatment, the child began crying and told his parents about the incident after reaching home, the police said. Credit: IANS

The principal of a school in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur dangled a class 2 child upside down from the first floor of the building, punishing him for eating ‘gol gappas’ as other children watched in shock, an official said on Friday.

Following the incident, which occurred on Thursday, an FIR was lodged against Principal Manoj Vishwakarma of the Sadbhavna Shikshan Sansthan Junior High School under Ahraura police station and he was taken into custody, the police said.

A video of the shocking incident has gone viral on social media.

Police said the school headmaster inflicted the shocking punishment on the five-year-old child for having 'gol gappas' at a stall outside the school without informing the teacher.

After the child came back to the school, the headmaster caught hold of him by his ankles and dangle him upside down from the first floor of the school building, police said.

Scared by the shocking treatment, the child began crying and told his parents about the incident after reaching home, the police said.

The child’s father Ranjit Yadav subsequently lodged a complaint with the police following which an FIR was lodged on Thursday night, Mirzapur District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Lakshkar.

On coming to know about this, the district basic shiksha adhikari too investigated the matter and on the basis of his report, an FIR was registered against the school headmaster, the DM said.

The FIR was registered against Vishwakarma under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and Indian Penal Code, even as the teacher tendered an apology to the child’s father, regretting his act. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
India News
teacher

Related videos

What's Brewing

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

 