Prisoners enjoy 5-star rated food in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehgarh central jail

Food served to prisoners in jail is often considered to be of poor quality and tasteless. But Fatehgarh central jail in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh has taken steps to break this stereotype. The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a five-star rating to Fatehgarh central jail for its food quality, as per a report by The Times of India.

The jail has been awarded the five-star "Eat Right Certificate" by a third-party audit team empanelled by the FSSAI. "It is a recognition of food quality and hygiene, which means the inmates are getting quality food items prepared in jail," officials said.

According to District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh, "Eat Right" accreditation indicated that 1,100 inmates were fed clean and nutritious meals. The DM said that the jail is the first in the state to receive such recognition.

Jail superintendent Bheem Sen Mukund said, "We followed all FSSAI guidelines properly. The pre-audit report has been created after detailed recommendations and observations to improve sanitation, hygiene and food safety processes." He added, “the process of making food has been automated to a large extent. The jail administration has modernised the cooking process by installing big roti-maker machines, a dough-kneading machine, and machine-cutters for vegetables.”