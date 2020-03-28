Prisoners in J&K appeal for release on conditional grounds in view of COVID-19 pandemic

Prisoners lodged in various jails of Jammu region have made a representation to the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court for considering their releases on conditional grounds in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The detainees, under-trials and convicts have made a representation to the Chief Justice through Superintendent of central jail Jammu in which they have sought their release on conditional and temporary grounds.

In the representation, they have mentioned there were apprehensions that this pandemic may break out in jail, having a conducive environment.

“It is known to all that jails in Jammu and Kashmir lack emergency and medical facilities even in the normal conditions. The medical staff available in the jails is not even competent to control the common flu if it becomes viral. How can such incompetent and insufficient staff be able to prove of any help in such a critical situation?,” the representation reads.

They also pleaded that they were worried about their families as a countrywide lock-down has been announced and meeting facility has also been discarded recently keeping in view the COVID-19 threat.

“It can prove very disastrous if any inmate gets exposed to virus in the jail. We have no such options in the jail to maintain social distance as has been advised by the experts to prevent spread of the disease,” it reads.

With a view to decongest prisons in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several states have started releasing prisoners on parole and conditional bails. Punjab is going to release around 6,000 prisoners from all the jails across the state, while nearly 11,000 convicted and undertrial prisoners would be released from Maharashtra jails to reduce overcrowding and prevent the spread of COVID-19.