Muzaffarnagar: Pvt hospital sealed for lack of licence

Private hospital in Muzaffarnagar sealed for lack of licence

The action was taken after a health department team conducted a raid at City Hospital last evening

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 11 2021, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 15:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The health department sealed a private hospital in Muzzaffarnagar allegedly for lack of a licence and arrested two people, officials said Saturday.

They said the action was taken after a health department team conducted a raid at City Hospital last evening when the owner allegedly failed to produce a proper licence to run the medical facility.

City Magistrate Abhishek Kumar Singh said a team led by drugs inspector Luv Kush Kumar checked the hospital and also seized medicines worth lakhs of rupees.

The owner failed to show any document authorising him to run a hospital, he said, adding two employees of the facility have been arrested. 

Check out DH's latest video:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Muzzaffarnagar
private hospital
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

 