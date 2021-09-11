Private hospital in Muzaffarnagar sealed for lack of licence

The health department sealed a private hospital in Muzzaffarnagar allegedly for lack of a licence and arrested two people, officials said Saturday.
They said the action was taken after a health department team conducted a raid at City Hospital last evening when the owner allegedly failed to produce a proper licence to run the medical facility.
City Magistrate Abhishek Kumar Singh said a team led by drugs inspector Luv Kush Kumar checked the hospital and also seized medicines worth lakhs of rupees.
The owner failed to show any document authorising him to run a hospital, he said, adding two employees of the facility have been arrested.
