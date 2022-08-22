Amethi school principal arrested for molesting girl

Private school principal arrested for molesting girl in UP's Amethi

He has been arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences

PTI
PTI, Amethi,
  • Aug 22 2022, 10:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 10:01 ist

A private school principal has been arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 11 student, a police official said.

The principal had summoned the girl earlier in the day telling her that she had to fill a form. Accordingly, the 17-year-old visited the school with her Aadhaar card even though it was a holiday.

The girl later complained to her parents that the principal molested her in school.

Based on their complaint, he was arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, Musafirkhana police station SHO Amar Singh said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Amethi
sexual assault

What's Brewing

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men: PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men: PM

How traditional irrigation is kept alive in north Assam

How traditional irrigation is kept alive in north Assam

 