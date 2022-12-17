Private security agencies can help fill shortage of trained personnel at airports, stations: Gen VK Singh

Pvt security personnel can fill paucity: Gen VK Singh

DHNS
DHNS, Shemin Joy, New Delhi,
  Dec 17 2022, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 17:56 ist
General VK Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Private security sector should take a lead in training guards to man government establishments as there is a dearth of trained personnel, Union Minister Gen VK Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing the annual conference of the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI), he said several government establishments and places like airports and railway stations need security and the private security sector needs to train and equip its personnel to meet their requirements.

"It is a good opportunity for the Indian private security industry to cater to domestic as well as international markets. Private security sector needs to set standards and meet benchmarks which match international standards so that they could be given the responsibility of safety and security of important installations not only in the country but also overseas," he said.

CAPSI Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh said the association is formulating BIS standards for the private security industry so that private security personnel can get jobs at national and international level.

"Indian private security agencies will also be upgraded as per top ISO standards to meet global requirements. Private security industry will also employ Agniveers and give them specialised training so that they can get good jobs in the industry," he said.

He also urged the Centre to make amendments in the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act to set up an Authority for the regulation of the sector and allow 74 per cent FDI from the current 49 per cent to spurt growth of the sector. 

private security
India News
VK Singh
airports

