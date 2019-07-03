Priyanka aims to make Cong as main Opposition in UP

Unfazed by her party's dismal performance in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been striving to get the grand old party to replace the Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP as the main Opposition in the state.

While SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati have been busy in reviewing the poll debacle, Priyanka has been strident in her attacks on the BJP government in the state over incidents of crimes.

Priyanka has not only been raising questions over the law and order situation in the state but has also taken up issues concerning the primary teachers, government employees and others.

The Congress leader's posts on Twitter on the law and order situation in UP led to a war of words with the state police and also forced Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to comment on the same.

While the UP police came out with statistics to counter Priyanka's charge that the crime rate had shot up in the state, Adityanath termed her jibe as ''sour grapes''.

An undeterred Priyanka on Wednesday once again targeted the UP government on what she termed ''lawlessness'' in the state and accused the state police of ''lying''.

She referred to the escape of an under-trial from the police custody in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday and said that the criminals now were shooting at the cops and free their accomplice. ''People want to know what is going on in the state,'' she said in a message on Twitter.

After the electoral drubbing in UP, Priyanka has taken charge of the party in the state and has been holding meetings with local leaders and common people to bring about changes in the party organisation.