Priyanka aunty’s gift to Uttar Pradesh's little anti-CAA protester Anabia

It is a gift that five-year-old Anabia, a resident of Bilariyaganj in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district would want to cherish for lifelong. After all, it was sent by her ‘Priyanka aunty’ (Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra).

The gift, included a school bag, stationery, chocolate, lunch box, and a teddy bear.

Priyanka had met Anabia, when the former had visited Bilariyaganj to meet the women, who had staged protests against CAA a few days ago.

Anabia was also part of the women protesters though she was in the lap of her ‘khala’ (mother’s sister) when the cop had resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse them from the park.

The little girl broke into tears when Priyanka took her in her lap during the visit.

In the letter, that accompanied the gift, the Congress leader asked Anabia to be a “brave girl”. “Call me whenever you want,” Priyanka said. A senior Congress leader said that the gift to the little girl was proof that Priyanka shared the agony of the women anti-CAA protesters.

For Priyanka’s rivals, the gift may be a political ploy to gain the support of the Muslim community for her party, but for little Anabia it is a souvenir.