Priyanka Gandhi bats for Covid-19 vaccination for all

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 22:11 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday made a strong pitch for the universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

“If free vaccination can be announced in election manifestos, then this is the right time for the government to make vaccines available to all. Vaccines for all would be a beneficial step for the entire nation,” Priyanka said echoing the views of some chief ministers to relax guidelines for vaccination.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday ruled out Covid-19 vaccination for people below 45 years, observing that the current strategy had been crafted carefully to minimise the deaths and protect the vulnerable.

“It is ridiculous to debate needs and wants. Every Indian deserves the chance to a safe life,” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said.

