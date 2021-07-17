Priyanka Gandhi demands that Lakhimpur Kheri panchayat polls be held again

Hold Lakhimpur Kheri panchayat polls again: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday demanded that the recent panchayat elections held in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh be cancelled, and re-polls be held.

She was speaking to reporters after reaching Semra village in Pathgava block of the district.

On July 9, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that BJP workers misbehaved with his party candidate Ritu Singh and her proposer Anita Yadav. He also claimed that the saffron party workers pulled the sarees of Ritu and Anita.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi also met Ritu Singh and Anita Yadav. UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was also present in the meeting.

