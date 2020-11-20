Priyanka expresses anguish over UP accident

Priyanka Gandhi expresses anguish over loss of lives in road accident in UP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Nov 20 2020, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 14:07 ist

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed deep anguish over the death of 14 people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh.

Fourteen people died when their car collided with a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Allahabad highway in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior government official said on Friday.

"Deeply anguished by the heart-wrenching incident in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh. Fourteen people, including children, were killed in the road accident while returning from a marriage function," Priyanka Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

"I am saddened thinking about the plight of the families of the deceased. I pray for all of them. May God give them the strength to bear the loss," she said.

The accident took place late Thursday night in the Nawabganj area of Pratapgarh when the victims were returning from a wedding function, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said.

