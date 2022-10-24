Priyanka Gandhi to spearhead Congress's campaign in Himachal Pradesh

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will spearhead the party’s campaign in Himachal Pradesh where it hopes to overthrow the Jairam Thakur-led BJP government.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to hit the campaign trail in the hill-state as he will continue to be part of the Kanyakumari to Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, leaving the whole workload on his sister Priyanka. Sources, however, said there could be a change in plan as per emerging political situation and Rahul could be drafted in at a later stage.

Himachal Pradesh has never returned a party to power for a second consecutive term and the Congress is hoping that the voters will stick to the tradition while its rival BJP believes that the times are changing and there could be a second term for the party.

Congress is designing its campaign on anti-incumbency as well as issues like price rise while insisting that Thakur has become unpopular. However, internal strife and the house not in order have put brakes on Congress’ surge in Himachal this time.

To catapult the party in the election, Priyanka is scheduled to attend eight rallies and roadshows from October 31, a day after the filing of nominations ends.

On October 31, she will be in Mandi and Kallu while on November 3, she will campaign in Kangra and Chamba. On November 7, she will campaign in Hamirpur and Una.

She will hold rallies in Shimla and Sirmaur on November 10, the last day of campaigning before the November 12 polls.

It was Priyanka who launched the Congress campaign on October 14 with a promise to restore the old pension scheme in the first Cabinet meeting itself if voted back to power. She also promised one lakh government jobs, as she launched a blistering attack on the state government accusing it of doing nothing for youth, women and workers.

Congress has already announced a list of 40 star campaigners, which include outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi, newly-elected party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka and others.

For the Congress, the absence of a towering leader like late Virbhadra Singh is evident though his wife and Lok Sabha MP Pratibha Singh is leading the party unit in the state.