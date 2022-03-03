Priyanka meets artists, Padma awardees in Varanasi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets artists, Padma awardees in Varanasi

She went to the house of tabla maestro Pandit Kishan Maharaj, Kathak exponent Sitara Devi and Pandit Bondi Maharaj and offered tributes

IANS
IANS, Varanasi,
  • Mar 03 2022, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 14:10 ist
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the houses of famous personalities of Indian art world and Padma awardees and met in Varanasi. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is staying at Kabir Chaura Math in Varanasi, met several artists and Padma awardees on Thursday.

She went to the house of tabla maestro Pandit Kishan Maharaj, Kathak exponent Sitara Devi and Pandit Bondi Maharaj and offered tributes.

She learnt about the various traditions of Indian performing arts related to dance and music.

She also visited the 'samadhi' of Neeru and Neema, parents of Kabir, and saw various scriptures related to the 15th-century Indian mystic poet and saint, whose writings influenced Hinduism's Bhakti movement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Congress
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Varanasi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

DH Toon | Import some 'empathy' before crude oil

DH Toon | Import some 'empathy' before crude oil

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Recovering species needs daily action

Recovering species needs daily action

 