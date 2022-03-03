Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets artists, Padma awardees in Varanasi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is staying at Kabir Chaura Math in Varanasi, met several artists and Padma awardees on Thursday.

She went to the house of tabla maestro Pandit Kishan Maharaj, Kathak exponent Sitara Devi and Pandit Bondi Maharaj and offered tributes.

She learnt about the various traditions of Indian performing arts related to dance and music.

She also visited the 'samadhi' of Neeru and Neema, parents of Kabir, and saw various scriptures related to the 15th-century Indian mystic poet and saint, whose writings influenced Hinduism's Bhakti movement.

