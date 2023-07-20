Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address rally in Gwalior on July 21

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting in Gwalior, the home turf of Union minister and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday, a party office-bearer said. This would be Priyanka Gandhi's second visit to the state, where assembly elections are due by the year-end, in 40 days.

"Priyankaji will reach Gwalior at 11 am and then visit the memorial of Rani Laxmibai, where she will pay homage to the great freedom fighter," MP Congress's media department chairman K K Mishra told PTI on Thursday. Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting at Mela Maiden around 11.30 am, he said.

On June 12, she kickstarted her party's campaign in the state by addressing a rally in Jabalpur, where she said that if the Congress was voted to power in the state, it would implement five schemes, including Rs 1,500 financial assistance per month to women, free electricity up to 100 units and restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

She had accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of being mired in corruption and failing to provide jobs and also taken a jibe at Congressman-turned-BJP leader and Union minister Scindia.

Madhya Pradesh MLAs loyal to Scindia had quit the Congress and later joined the BJP in March 2020, which led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in 15 months, and paved the way for Chouhan to return to power. The Scindia dynasty once ruled the erstwhile princely state of Gwalior.