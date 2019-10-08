Priyanka to camp at close relative Sheila Kaul's house

Nurturing dreams to enable the Congress to regain its past glory in Uttar Pradesh and effectively counter the BJP and other political opponents, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has zeroed in on her close relative and former union minister Sheila Kaul's house in the state capital, which would be her temporary abode here.

According to the state Congress leaders here, the house of Sheila Kaul, who was the aunt of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, at Gokhle Marg in the town, was being ''refurbished'' and was expected to be ready in a few days' time.

Congress leaders said that Priyanka wanted to spend more time in the state capital so that she could effectively coordinate the party activities and be accessible to the party workers.

''She had been looking for a house from where she could operate since she was appointed general secretary....we expect her to spend more time in UP once she moves in,'' said a senior state party leader here.

The house, where Priyanka would be staying during her visit to the state, was situated at the Gokhle Marg and it had many memories of the freedom struggle.

Congress leaders said that Mahatma Gandhi had visited the house in 1936 and had planted a banyan tree. It was still there.

They also said that country's first prime minister and Priyanka's great grandfather Jawahar Lal Nehru had also visited the house once and had planted a mango tree.