Pro-Pakistan slogan row: Digvijaya Singh says crowd said 'qazi sahab zindabad'

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said the people booked under the NSA in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh some days ago for alleged inflammatory sloganeering were shouting 'qazi sahab zindabad' and not 'Pakistan zindabad'.

In a tweet on Sunday night, the Rajya Sabha MP said the slogan was tweaked on the basis of fake news, adding that "the Madhya Pradesh police should have acted after verifying the matter".

फेक न्यूज़ के आधार पर “क़ाज़ी साहब ज़िंदाबाद” को “ पाकिस्तान ज़िंदाबाद” बता कर कई लोगों पर मुक़दमे दायर हो गए। मप्र पुलिस को कार्रवाई करने के पूर्व वास्तविकता का पता लगा लेना चाहिए था। यदि गिरफ़्तारी हुई है तो प्रकरण वापस लेना चाहिए। https://t.co/a1ysNZUkFt — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 22, 2021

He demanded that the action of arrests, if any in the case, be reversed.

'Qazi sahab zindabad' slogan was twisted to 'Pakistan zindabad'," the former chief minister minister said.

Hitting back, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra tweeted that Singh was "supporting" anti-national forces as part of "appeasement politics" and asked the latter to "lead such people to Pakistan".

On Sunday, the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against four persons for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a Muharram event in Geeta Colony in Ujjain on August 19.

"We have identified 16 persons who raised such slogans and efforts are on to identify others," Ujjain Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla had told PTI on Sunday.

Over a dozen people had been booked under sections 124(a) (sedition) and 153 (provocation which can cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code, police had said.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier said his government would not tolerate "Taliban-like" mindset.