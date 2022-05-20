Probe ordered after video of students cleaning school toilets in UP surfaces

Video shows schoolkids cleaning toilet, probe ordered

PTI
PTI, Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh,
  • May 20 2022, 19:34 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 19:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A video of teachers making girl students clean toilets in a government school here has surfaced on social media, prompting the local administration to order a probe into the matter, officials said on Friday.

In the video, which has been circulating on the internet since Thursday night, the teachers can be seen handing buckets of water to the students to clean the toilets, they said.

Also Read | Probe ordered after Dalit student thrashed for drinking water from teachers' pitcher

Additional District Magistrate Gajendra Kumar on Friday said instructions have been given to the Basic Shiksha Adhikari and Block Education Officer to investigate the matter.

An explanation will be sought from the teachers of the school and action will be taken accordingly, Kumar said.

