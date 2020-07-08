Probe ordered into ''sexual exploitation'' of minors in exchange for work in mines in UP

A magisterial probe was ordered on Wednesday into the allegations of ''sexual exploitation'' of poor minor girls in exchange work in the mines in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, about 300 kilometres from here.

District magistrate Sheshmani Pandey said that stern action would be taken against the guilty.

The probe was ordered after a private TV channel aired a report showing minor girls alleging their ''sexual exploitation'' for providing them work in the mines as stone crushers in the district.

The minor girls alleged that they were also threatened with dire consequences if they did not 'offer' themselves to them (members of the mining mafia).

Chitrakoot, which borders Madhya Pradesh, is part of the state's arid Bundelkhand region and is infamous for illegal mining. The report claimed that the minors were not paid their full wages also.

The DM said that so far no complaints had been received from the girls or their families in this regard. The local police also feigned ignorance about the alleged ''sexual exploitation''.

A police team, comprising senior officials, visited the families in their village in the district on Tuesday. ''We are investigating the matter,'' said a police official in Chitrakoot.

Swati Maliwal, chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, slammed the district officials for stating that they had no knowledge about the incident.

''How is it possible that the girls are being sexually exploited and the local administration does not have any idea about it,'' she said in a post on her Twitter handle.