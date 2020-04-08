Probe 'when, why and who' gave visas to foreign Tablighi Jamaat members: Akhilesh Yadav

In an apparent attack on the BJP government at the Centre over the action against foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said it should also be probed "when, why and who" gave visas to them.

"Those probing should also voluntarily probe that when, why and who gave visas to those who are being caught. How many tests of coronavirus are being done? And what arrangement is being made for the treatment of other diseases and also for those who are hungry," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

समीक्षा करनेवाले सदिच्छा से इसकी भी समीक्षा-परीक्षा करें कि जिनकी धर-पकड़ की जा रही है उन्हें कब, क्यों व किसने वीज़ा दिया, कोरोना के कितने टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं व अन्य बीमारियों के इलाज व भूखे-भटके लोगों के लिए क्या व्यवस्थाएँ हैं| कृपया राहत कोष की पारदर्शिता की भी समीक्षा करें — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 8, 2020

Over 900 Tablighi Jamaat members, who had come to India on tourist visas, have been blacklisted by the government for allegedly violating visa conditions for participating in religious activities.

Follow the latest updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Action was taken against them after over 2,300 Jamaat activists were found to be living at the the organisation's headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin despite the 21-day lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

"Please also review the transparency in relief funds," Yadav said.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 332 coronavirus cases, of which 176 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month.

The state authorities have identified around 1,600 people associated with the Jamaat and 1,200 among them have been quarantined.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

BSP supremo Mayawati in a tweet suggested better coordination between the Centre and states over the coronavirus issue.

"Due to rising cases of coronavirus, the Centre and state governments should act with better coordination and take decisions keeping in mind the interest of 130 crore people of the country. The BSP will welcome such decisions based on 'Sarvjan Hitay'," Maywati said.