Problems of people of Rajasthan been halved: CM Gehlot

Problems of people of Rajasthan been halved, says CM Ashok Gehlot

It was informed in the meeting that around 73 lakh cases have been registered on helpline 181 since January 1, 2019

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Oct 05 2022, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 18:02 ist
Ashok Gehlot. Credit: IANS Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the problems of the people of the state have been reduced by half as they are being effectively resolved at the grassroots level.

He was addressing a review meeting.

He said the concept of good governance can be considered a reality only when important works of common people are done on time and their problems can be solved promptly and appropriately, a release said.

The chief minister conducted a review of the resolution of the cases received through the Jan Sampark portal, helpline 181, public hearings and other means.

He said the officers should redress the problems with full sensitivity and strong will.

It was informed in the meeting that around 73 lakh cases have been registered on helpline 181 since January 1, 2019.

Out of these, about 71.60 lakh (more than 98 per cent) cases have been disposed of. Chairman of public grievances redressal committee Pukhraj Parashar and senior officials were present in the meeting.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan
India News

What's Brewing

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

 