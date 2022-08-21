Prohibitory orders in Kanpur amid Covid surge, festivals

Prohibitory orders in Kanpur amid Covid rise, festivals

The restrictions, announced on Saturday evening, will be in place for a month

IANS
IANS, Kanpur,
  • Aug 21 2022, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2022, 10:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh in view of a slight surge in coronavirus infections, various upcoming examinations and festivals, an official government spokesman said.

Section 144 of the CrPC restricts the gathering of more than four to five people, the spokesman added.

Under the imposition, without the permission of the Police Commissioner, not more than five people will be able to gather in a public place or take out a procession.

However, people violating Section 144 will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

In June this year, Kanpur had witnessed violence during protests against objectionable statement made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet.

