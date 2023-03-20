Properties of two militant associates attached in J&K's Bandipora

Properties of two militant associates were attached in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Continuing its crackdown on those harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them, police in Bandipora attached the two properties in presence of the executive magistrate, a police spokesman said.

He said the properties include houses of Abdul Majeed Reshi, father of accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi alias 'Doctor' at Gundpora Rampura, and Mohammad Jamal Malik, father of accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik resident of Chitteybandey.

The properties were attached under section 25 of the UAP Act, the spokesman said.

Process for attachment of the property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated by the order of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, he said.

According to the notice, the owners of these houses have been restrained from transferring, leasing out, disposing off, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of designated authority, the spokesman said.

Any violation will attract penal provision of law, he added.