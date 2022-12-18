Properties worth Rs 8 Cr belonging to Mukhtar Ansari's mother, close aide attached in Lucknow

Properties worth Rs 8 crore registered in the name of a family member and a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari have been attached in Lucknow under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh told reporters that a plot of land in the name of Ansari's mother and another in name of the wife of his close aide Ejajul Ansari, both located in Lucknow's Dalibagh area, were attached on Saturday by a team headed by Mohammadabad Circle Officer S B Singh.

"The total value of the plots is estimated to be around Rs 8 crore. The properties were bought by Mukhtar Ansari using money earned from the criminal activities of his gang," the SP said.

The team that attached the plots had sought the help of a local team of the Lucknow Police Commissionerate for carrying out the exercise.

The orders for the attachment of properties were issued by Ghazipur District Magistrate Aryaka Akhouri.