Property of accused in militancy case attached in J&K

Property of accused in militancy case attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Six shops at Lethpora in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district were attached as part of the action

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 10 2023, 13:17 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 13:17 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached the property of an accused in a militancy case in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Six shops at Lethpora in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district were attached as part of the action.

Also Read | NIA raids 16 locations across Jammu and Kashmir
 

Officials said the property belongs to Fayaz Ahmad Magray, who is an accused in a militancy case registered by the NIA.

The property has been attached under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

National Investigation Agency
Jammu and Kashmir
NIA
India News

