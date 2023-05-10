Property of accused in militancy case attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached the property of an accused in a militancy case in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Six shops at Lethpora in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district were attached as part of the action.
Officials said the property belongs to Fayaz Ahmad Magray, who is an accused in a militancy case registered by the NIA.
The property has been attached under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
