Prophet row: International backlash forced BJP to take action, says Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday hit out at the BJP after two of its leaders were suspended over their remarks against Prophet Muhammad saying it was the international backlash that forced the party to act.

"Domestic criticism did not impel the BJP to act against the two spokespersons. It was only the international backlash that pushed the BJP to take action."

"Mrs Nupur Sharma and Mr Naveen Kumar were not the original creators of the Islamophobia, "Remember, they were trying to be more loyal than the king," he added.

Also Read | 'Where fanatics are eulogised': India slams Pakistan's reaction over Prophet row

On Sunday, the Congress came down heavily on the BJP on its action against party spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, calling it a "blatantly counterfeit pretence, which is evidently farce".

Randeep Singh Surjewala, party General Secretary said: "BJP's statement today saying it is, 'strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion' is nothing but a blatantly counterfeit pretence, which is evidently farce and another sham attempt at damage control."

Surjewala said that the BJP and its shenanigans have repeatedly and by design insulted India's centuries-old civilisational ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' by constantly pitting one community and religion against another to polarise, divide and spread hatred.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia joins other nations in condemning suspended BJP leader's remarks against Prophet Mohammed

Hours after it denounced insult of any religious personalities, the BJP on Sunday suspended party spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal for their comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Sharma is the party national spokesperson and Jindal is the spokesperson and head of the media department of the BJP Delhi unit.