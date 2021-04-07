Prospectus can't be given go-by in admission process: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has held prospectus of a higher learning institution cannot be given a go-by in allowing a plea for extension of time for admission to academic courses.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal said the court cannot interfere in the running of the educational institutions and academic courses.

"The interference by the courts in academic matters, which are best left to be governed by the education bodies, has to be minimal," the bench said.

After hearing advocates Dushyant Parashar and Manu Parashar and others on behalf of AIIMS, the court declined a plea for extension of time for admission to MSc and PhD courses in the academic year 2020-21.

The court said there has to be a finality to admissions.

The appellants participated in the admission process, in terms of the prospectus published. As per the terms and conditions of such admission process, the appellants are not eligible for admission. Others, though placed lower in merit in the result of the entrance examination, are eligible for and entitled to admission.

The court cannot displace those who have already been admitted or whose admissions have been crystallized, to admit the appellants, the bench added.