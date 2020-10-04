'Reduce pollution caused by firecrackers during Diwali'

'Protect environment from air pollution caused by firecrackers during Diwali'

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Oct 04 2020, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 20:23 ist

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission (RSHRC) on Sunday directed the state government to protect the environment from air pollution caused by firecrackers on Diwali as it might also be harmful to Covid-19 patients.

The single-bench of Justice Mahesh Chand Sharma, acting chairperson of the RHRC, gave the direction while taking cognisance of media reports related to air pollution due to firecrackers hazardous for Covid-19 patients.

He said that firecrackers pollute the environment and it is hazardous for asthma patients and may increase the number of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and may also create problems for Covid-19 patients.

"Entire world is suffering from coronavirus and we believe that if crackers are burst on Diwali, then the number of patients may increase," Sharma said in the order.

The commission issued directions to chief secretary, home secretary, district collectors, and Superintendents of Police to protect human values and the environment from the pollution caused by firecrackers and take necessary action.

The RHRC also sought a report by October 12.

Rajasthan
Air Pollution
Diwali
COVID-19

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

The day Covid-19 came to Trump's White House

